Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ihu6 (82k101eein) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101EEIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101EEIN Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 69,900 in India with Intel Core i5-11320H (11th Gen) Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101EEIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101EEIN Laptop now with free delivery.