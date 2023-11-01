Lenovo Ideapad L340 (81lg00tgin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop now with free delivery.