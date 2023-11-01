 Lenovo Ideapad L340 (81lg00tgin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs
Key Specs
₹59,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
6 Hrs



Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad L340 81LG00TGIN Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990.  It comes in the following colors: Granite Black.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 (81LG00TGIN) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/2 GB)

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Ideapad L340 81lg00tgin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • L340 (81LG00TGIN)
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 363 x 254 x 22.9 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Lenovo
  • Granite Black
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built in Microphone
  • Advanced Dolby Audio Technology
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • 2 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce MX230
Peripherals
  • No
  • Island-style Keyboard
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
    Lenovo Ideapad L340 81lg00tgin Laptop