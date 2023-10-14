Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81mv0095in) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81MV0095IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81MV0095IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,390 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor , 5.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81MV0095IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81MV0095IN Laptop now with free delivery.