Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81wj002min) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum Grey
256 GB
Out of Stock

Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81WJ002MIN) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop in India is Rs. 66,999.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81wj002min) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Latest Update

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81wj002min Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    322.7 x 230.5 x 17.9 mm

  • Model

    S340 (81WJ002MIN)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Platinum Grey

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.6 Kg weight

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX250

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop

