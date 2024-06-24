Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81wj002min) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81WJ002MIN) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop in India is Rs. 66,999. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad S340 81WJ002MIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check