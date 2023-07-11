Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81we0143in) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE0143IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE0143IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 56,850 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹56,850 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.85 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE0143IN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE0143IN Laptop in India is Rs. 56,850. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81we0143in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 2 Cell Display Details Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED General Information Weight 1.85 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Brand Lenovo

Dimensions(WxDxH) 362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9 mm

Model Slim 3 (81WE0143IN)

Colour Grey Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

Capacity 8 GB

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Slots 2 Multimedia Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Speakers Dual Speakers

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 1.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

