Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (82xe0072in) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen 7 7730U 14 35 5cm WUXGA IPS Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen 7 7730U 14" (35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD IR Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.46Kg), 82XE0072IN
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop in India is Rs. 63,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 64,190. It comes in the following colors: Cloud Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.