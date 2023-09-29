 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (82xe0072in) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 63,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop now with free delivery.


Last updated: 29 September 2023


Key Specs
₹63,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹64,190 34% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop in India is Rs. 63,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82XE0072IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 64,190.  It comes in the following colors: Cloud Grey.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen 7 7730U 14 35 5cm WUXGA IPS Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen 7 7730U 14" (35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD IR Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.46Kg), 82XE0072IN
₹97,590 ₹64,190
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 14 35 56cm FHD IPS Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 14"(35.56cm) FHD IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.39Kg), 82SE005SIN
₹72,500 ₹66,499
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 35 56cm FHD IPS Thin Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.39Kg), 82FE016HIN
₹74,990 ₹66,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 13420H 14 35 5cm WUXGA IPS Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 13420H 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 82XD003NIN
₹91,790 ₹67,190
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82xe0072in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 162 ppi
  • WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch 45% NTSC 300 Nits
  • 16:10
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • No
  • 300 nits
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Cloud Grey
  • Slim 5 (82XE0072IN)
  • 72 Millimeter thickness
  • 477 x 315 x 72 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Dolby Audio
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • 6
Peripherals
  • No
  • Clickpad
  • , English
  • Yes
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
