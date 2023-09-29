Lenovo Ideapad V130 (81hna02rih) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad V130 81HNA02RIH Laptop Lenovo Ideapad V130 81HNA02RIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad V130 81HNA02RIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad V130 81HNA02RIH Laptop now with free delivery.