 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (82rg009ain) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 159,101 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoLegion5ProGen7(82RG009AIN)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
1/1 LenovoLegion5ProGen7(82RG009AIN)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
Key Specs
₹159,101
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
9 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹128,990 16% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop in India is Rs. 159,101.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion 5 ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop in India is Rs. 159,101.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 128,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

icon16% off

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16 40 64cm WQXGA IPS 165Hz 300Nits Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 165Hz 300Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y90042IN
₹153,890 ₹128,990
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82rg009ain Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 9 Hrs
  • 230 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 189 ppi
  • WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Anti-Glare Dolby Vision Free-Sync G-Sync Non-Touch HDR 400 100% sRGB 500 Nits 165Hz
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 165 Hz
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Storm Grey
  • Gen 7 (82RG009AIN)
  • 64-bit
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • 360 x 267 x 23 mm
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • DDR5
Multimedia
  • Built In Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 720p
  • Nahimic Audio
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.1
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 3.1 Ghz
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lenovo
Icon
icon43% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • Icon16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • Icon 512 GB SSD
icon24% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
icon12% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon13.3 Inches Display Size
icon10% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops Icon
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop Competitors
Icon
icon20% OFF
HP ZBook 17 G6 8TP06PA
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon17.3 Inches Display Size
icon29% OFF
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA521TS Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
icon29% OFF
HP Omen 15 en1037AX 3W219PA
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Ultrabook
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon14.2 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82RG009AIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops Icon

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops Icon
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹65,000
₹99,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED E1504GA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹38,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹44,100
₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹23,999
₹36,000
Buy Now
Latest Laptops Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 82rg009ain Laptop