Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16irx8 (82wk00lnin) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 172,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LenovoLegionPro516IRX8(82WK00LNIN)Laptop(CoreI713thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_BatteryLife_6.5Hrs
1/1 LenovoLegionPro516IRX8(82WK00LNIN)Laptop(CoreI713thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_BatteryLife_6.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹172,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.55 Kg weight
6.5 Hrs
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop in India is Rs. 172,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop in India is Rs. 172,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LNIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 138,990.  It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16irx8 82wk00lnin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 6.5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 500 nits
  • No
  • WQXGA IPS 500 Nits Anti-Glare 100% sRGB 240Hz Display HDR 400 Dolby Vision G-SYNC Low Blue Light High Gaming Performance
  • 189 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • Pro 5 16IRX8 (82WK00LNIN)
  • 363.4 x 260.35 x 22.6 mm
  • Onyx Grey
  • 22.6 Millimeter thickness
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.55 Kg weight
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 1*32 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2x 2W HD Stereo Speakers
  • 1080p
  • Nahimic Audio
  • Integrated Dual Array Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
  • 1.5 Ghz
  • 16
  • 8 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4-Zone RGB , English
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
