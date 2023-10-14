Lenovo Loq 15irh8 (82xv00f6in) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00F6IN) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00F6IN Laptop in India is Rs. 91,490. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.
The starting price for the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00F6IN Laptop in India is Rs. 91,490. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.