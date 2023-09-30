 Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo M10 FHD REL

Lenovo M10 FHD REL

Lenovo M10 FHD REL is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo M10 FHD REL from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo M10 FHD REL now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoM10FHDREL_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoM10FHDREL_RAM_3GB
LenovoM10FHDREL_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹12,490
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo M10 FHD REL Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo M10 FHD REL in India is Rs. 12,490.  This is the Lenovo M10 FHD REL base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black.

Lenovo M10 FHD REL

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Slate Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
60% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa-core Processor
₹30,000 ₹11,998
Buy Now
57% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL Tablet 25.65 cm

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1-inch, 3GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE), Slate Black
₹30,000 ₹12,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo M10 FHD REL Competitors

Honor Pad X8 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹11,999
Check Details
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Honor Pad X8 64gb
59% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹8,999 ₹22,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Swipe Slate 3 Lte
60% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹9,999 ₹25,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen 64gb

Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    M10 FHD REL

  • Launch Date

    January 27, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo M10 FHD REL News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel