Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo M10 FHD REL Lenovo M10 FHD REL is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo M10 FHD REL from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo M10 FHD REL now with free delivery.