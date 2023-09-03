 Lenovo Tab 4 8 16gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE

Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹12,990
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4850 mAh
2 GB
310 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Lenovo Tab 4 8 16gb Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    4850 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Width

    124 mm

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    310 grams

  • Height

    211 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.17 %

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Model

    Tab 4 8 16GB LTE

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    September 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Graphics

    Adreno 308

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

