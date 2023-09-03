 Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹11,999
10.3 inches (26.16 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v11
7500 mAh
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Abyss Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd 64gb Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • Display

    10.3" (26.16 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Abyss Blue

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.3 inches (26.16 cm)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Model

    Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2021 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 64GB LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

