Lenovo Tab M10 Hd (2nd Gen) 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB in India is Rs. 11,499. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More Read Less