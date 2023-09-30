 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd (2nd Gen) 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)64GB_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)64GB_RAM_4GB
Key Specs
₹11,499
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
420 grams
See full specifications
₹9,999 60% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB in India is Rs. 11,499.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

56% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch (25.65 cm), 3 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi) with Metallic Body and Octa Core Processor
₹22,000 ₹9,599
57% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa-core Processor
₹30,000 ₹12,998
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen 64gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Weight

    420 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Launch Date

    June 3, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 64GB

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

