Lenovo Tab M8 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M8 LTE

Lenovo Tab M8 LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 11,388 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M8 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M8 LTE now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM8LTE_Capacity_5100mAh
LenovoTabM8LTE_RAM_3GB
LenovoTabM8LTE_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹11,388
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5100 mAh
3 GB
305 grams
Lenovo Tab M8 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M8 LTE in India is Rs. 11,388.  This is the Lenovo Tab M8 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M8 LTE

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M8 Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Weight

    305 grams

  • Width

    121.8 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Height

    199.1 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.79 %

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Launch Date

    December 22, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Model

    Tab M8 LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio A22

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
Lenovo Tab M8 LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

