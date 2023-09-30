 Lenovo Tab3 8 Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi

Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTab38WiFi_Capacity_4290mAh
LenovoTab38WiFi_Ram_2GB
LenovoTab38WiFi_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29856/heroimage/lenovo-tab3-8-wifi-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTab38WiFi_3
Key Specs
₹8,499
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
329 grams
Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi in India is Rs. 8,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab3 8 Wifi Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4290 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Width

    125 mm

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Weight

    329 grams

  • Height

    210 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.94 %

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Model

    Tab3 8 WiFi

  • Launch Date

    December 1, 2016 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6735P

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Lenovo Tab3 8 WiFi News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab3 8 Wifi