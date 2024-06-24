 Lenovo Thinkpad 920 (80y8003tin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 126,490 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Thinkpad 920 (80Y8003TIN) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop in India is Rs. 126,490.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80Y8003TIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.9 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8550U

Lenovo Thinkpad 920 (80y8003tin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80y8003tin Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    70 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    317 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    13.9 Inches (35.31 cm)

  • Display Features

    UHD IPS Touch Screen Display

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Colour

    Platinum

  • Model

    920 (80Y8003TIN)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 16 Gigabyte

  • Video Recording

    1080p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    JBL Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

    Lenovo Thinkpad 920 80y8003tin Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender