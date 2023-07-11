Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ras14v00) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS14V00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS14V00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 65,490 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹65,490 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS14V00 Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS14V00 Laptop in India is Rs. 65,490. It comes in the following colors: Black. The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS14V00 Laptop in India is Rs. 65,490. It comes in the following colors: Black. Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20RAS14V00) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras14v00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Model E14 (20RAS14V00) Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Audio Solution Harman Kardon

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.6 Ghz Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

