Lenovo Thinkpad E490 (20n8s0ne00) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E490 20N8S0NE00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 68,000 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹68,000 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) SSD Capacity 128 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels Weight 1.75 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E490 20N8S0NE00 Laptop in India is Rs. 68,000. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Thinkpad E490 20n8s0ne00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels

Pixel Density 112 ppi

Display Features HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display General Information Weight 1.75 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Colour Black

Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness

Dimensions(WxDxH) 329 x 242 x 20 mm

Model E490 (20N8S0NE00)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2133 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 4.2 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD 620

Clockspeed 1.8 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage HDD type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

SSD Capacity 128 GB

