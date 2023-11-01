 Lenovo Thinkpad P14s (20vxs0g800) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 103,600 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop now with free delivery.
₹103,600
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.50 Kg weight
Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop in India is Rs. 103,600.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 85,622.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop in India is Rs. 103,600.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20VXS0G800 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 85,622.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Professional/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S00L00
₹126,792 ₹85,622
Buy Now
Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 20vxs0g800 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 300 nits
  • 157 ppi
  • FHD IPS Antiglare 300 Nits 170° Viewing Angle With DC Dimming
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • 329 x 227 x 18 mm
  • Black
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • P14s (20VXS0G800)
  • 1.50 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • 4
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
