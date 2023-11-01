 Lenovo V145 (81mt0034ih) Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop

Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9225 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹20,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core A6-9225
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop in India is Rs. 20,990.

The starting price for the Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop in India is Rs. 20,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 21,600.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Athlon Silver 3050U/8GB RAM/256 SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg)
₹45,700 ₹21,600
Lenovo V145 81mt0034ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • 100 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • HD LED AntiGlare Display
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • Black
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • DOS
  • V145 (81MT0034IH)
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Internal Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.1
  • 4
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Radeon R4
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core A6-9225
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
  • No
  • Yes
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • DVD Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
Lenovo V145 81MT0034IH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
    Lenovo V145 81mt0034ih Laptop