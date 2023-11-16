 Lenovo V15 G2 (82qya00hin) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop

Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 24,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹24,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
256 GB
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.8 Kg weight
₹19,999 78% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 24,490.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 19,999.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 24,490.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00HIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 19,999.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo V15 G2 82qya00hin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
Display Details
  • FHD Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • 250 nits
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • 1.8 Kg weight
  • V15 G2 (82QYA00HIN)
  • 71 Millimeter thickness
  • Iron Grey
  • 534 x 332 x 71 mm
  • DOS
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 2
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2
  • Intel Integrated
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
Peripherals
  • Full-Size Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 256 GB
    Lenovo V15 G2 82qya00hin Laptop