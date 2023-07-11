Lenovo Yoga 7i (82yl0095in) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 91,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹91,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 Pixels Weight 1.5 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop in India is Rs. 91,990. It comes in the following colors: Tidal Teal.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82yl0095in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 65 W

Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Touchscreen Yes

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 162 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 Pixels

Display Features WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED Dolby Vision Touch HDR 500 100% DCI-P3 400 Nits 60Hz

Brightness 400 nits General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Dimensions(WxDxH) 479 x 296 x 78 mm

Model (82YL0095IN)

Thickness 78 Millimeter thickness

Weight 1.5 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Colour Tidal Teal

Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Memory Memory Layout 1*16 Gigabyte

Expandable Memory 16 GB

RAM type LPDDR5

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 16 GB

RAM speed 5200 Mhz Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Audio Solution Dolby Audio

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 1080p

Microphone Type Built-In Microphone

Speakers Stereo Networking Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wi-Fi Version 6

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card Performance Processor Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe

Clockspeed 1.9 Ghz

Number Of Cores 12 Peripherals Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard , English

Pointing Device ClickPad + Lenovo Digital Pen Ports Headphone Jack Yes

VGA Port No

SD Card Reader Yes

Thunderbolt Port 4

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Type M.2/Optane

SSD Capacity 1 TB

