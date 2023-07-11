 Lenovo Yoga 7i (82yl0095in) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 91,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
LenovoYoga7i(82YL0095IN)Laptop(CoreI513thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 LenovoYoga7i(82YL0095IN)Laptop(CoreI513thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹91,990 (speculated)
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.5 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 7i 82YL0095IN Laptop in India is Rs. 91,990.  It comes in the following colors: Tidal Teal.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (82YL0095IN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Lenovo Yoga 7i 82yl0095in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 60 Hz
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • OLED
  • 162 ppi
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED Dolby Vision Touch HDR 500 100% DCI-P3 400 Nits 60Hz
  • 400 nits
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 479 x 296 x 78 mm
  • (82YL0095IN)
  • 78 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.5 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • Tidal Teal
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 5200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Built-In Microphone
  • Stereo
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 1.9 Ghz
  • 12
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • , English
  • ClickPad + Lenovo Digital Pen
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 1 TB
