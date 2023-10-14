Lg Gram 14z90p G Aj65a2 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop

LG Gram 14Z90P G AJ65A2 Laptop LG Gram 14Z90P G AJ65A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 111,000 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 25 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 14Z90P G AJ65A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 14Z90P G AJ65A2 Laptop now with free delivery.