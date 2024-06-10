 Lg Gram 16 16z90r G.ch78a2 Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop

LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 128,699 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
LG Gram 16 16Z90R-G.CH78A2 Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 128,699.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1360P

Lg Gram 16 16z90r G Ch78a2 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    14 Hrs

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Brightness

    400 nits

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Brand

    LG

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    16.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    16 16Z90R-G.CH78A2

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    1.19 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    355 x 242.3 x 16.7 mm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    HD Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    3 Years

  • Number Of Cores

    12

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
LG Gram 16 16Z90R G CH78A2 Laptop

