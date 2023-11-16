 Lg Gram 16z90q G.ah76a2 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop

LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 105,590 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹105,590
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.25 Kg weight
LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 105,590.

The starting price for the LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 105,590.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH76A2 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 84,489.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Refurbished LG Gram16 Intel Evo 12Th Gen Core I7 Win11 Microsoft 365 6 Months 16Gb 512Gb Ssd Intel I Black

(Refurbished) LG Gram16 Intel Evo-[12Th Gen Core I7/Win11/Microsoft 365(6 Months)/16Gb/512Gb Ssd Intel I,Black
₹151,000 ₹84,489
Lg Gram 16z90q G Ah76a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 189 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 2.25 Kg weight
  • 16Z90Q-G.AH76A2
  • Windows 11
  • LG
  • Grey
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dual array microphones
  • Yes
  • HD Audio with DTS X Ultra AI- noice cancelation
  • 720
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
  • Full Size Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Icon
    Lg Gram 16z90q G Ah76a2 Laptop