Lg Gram 17z90p G.ah76a2 Intel Evo Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop

 Lg Gram 17z90p G.ah76a2 Intel Evo Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India
LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 113,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
512 GB
LG Gram 17Z90P-G.AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop in India is Rs. 113,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Lg Gram 17z90p G.ah76a2 Intel Evo Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Lg Gram 17z90p G Ah76a2 Intel Evo Laptop Full Specifications

  • Power Supply

    80 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    17 Inches (43.18 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    WQXGA Color Gamut: DCI-P3 99%

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    178 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Brand

    LG

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

  • Thickness

    17.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    17Z90P-G.AH76A2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM speed

    4266 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    Max 5W (Smart Amp), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

LG Gram 17Z90P G AH76A2 Intel Evo Laptop

