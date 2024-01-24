Lg Gram 17z90p G Aj65a2 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90P-G-AJ65A2 Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,17 Inches (43.18 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the LG Gram 17Z90P G AJ65A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 130,000. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
