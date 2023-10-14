 Lg Gram 17z90q G.ah78a2 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lg Laptop LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 177,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LGGram17Z90Q-G.AH78A2Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 LGGram17Z90Q-G.AH78A2Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹177,000
17 Inches (43.18 cm)
Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.5 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 177,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 177,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

LG Gram 17Z90Q-G.AH78A2 Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,17 Inches (43.18 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lg Gram 17z90q G Ah78a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 17 Inches (43.18 cm)
  • No
  • Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display
  • 178 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 17.7 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 2.5 Kg weight
  • 17Z90Q-G.AH78A2
  • Windows 11
  • LG
  • 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Dual array microphones
  • Yes
  • HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
  • Full Size Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lg
Icon
LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,17 Inches (43.18 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 119,990
Check Details
LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,17 Inches (43.18 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 111,299
Check Details
LG Gram 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 106,999
Check Details
LG Gram 14Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 99,990
Check Details
View All Lg Laptops Icon
LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 13IKB 81C4000EUS
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,13.9 Inches (35.31 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 154,890
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix Hero II GL504GV ES034T Laptop
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 164,990
Check Details
HP Omen X 2S 15 dg0020tx 7QZ53PA
(256 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 200,677
Check Details
HP ZBook 17 G6 8TP06PA
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 169,704
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LWS HG002TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 193,000
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 171,594
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RW HQ137WS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 134,990
Check Details
MSI GE66 Raider 11UE 608IN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 170,990
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 ICC C785501WIN8 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 163,489
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 195,990
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

LG Gram 17Z90Q G AH78A2 Laptop News

Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
ChromeOS M117
Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features
29 Sep 2023
Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
JioBook 11
JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop
19 Sep 2023
HP 247 G8
Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here
19 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lg Gram 17z90q G Ah78a2 Laptop