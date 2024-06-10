 Lg Gram Intel Evo 16z90q G.ah75a2 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop

LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,999 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q-G.AH75A2 Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 98,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of LG Gram Intel Evo 16Z90Q G AH75A2 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1260P

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    16Z90Q-G.AH75A2

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

  • Thickness

    16.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.25 Kg weight

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio with DTS X Ultra AI- noice cancelation

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    3 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    3.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

    Go to Laptop Recommender