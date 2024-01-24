 Lg Ultrapc 16 16u70r G.ah56a2 Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop

LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,299 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹78,299
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG UltraPC 16 16U70R G AH56A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 78,299.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black.

LG UltraPC 16 16U70R-G.AH56A2 Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Lg Ultrapc 16 16u70r G Ah56a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 142 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 300 nits
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16:10
  • No
General Information
  • Charcoal Black
  • UltraPC 16 16U70R-G.AH56A2
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 16.3 Millimeter thickness
  • 356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3 mm
  • 1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • LG
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • LPDDR4
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • HD Audio
  • Yes
Networking
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • 6
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
  • 3.4 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lg Ultrapc 16 16u70r G Ah56a2 Laptop