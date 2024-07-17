Itel Color Pro 5G - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Itel Color Pro price starts at ₹9,999 and goes upto ₹9,999. Itel Color Pro is available in 2 options.
|₹9,999 26% OFF
|
Lavander Fantasy
|Buy Now
|₹9,999 26% OFF
|
River Blue
|Buy Now
Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.Currently comparing:
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.