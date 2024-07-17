 Itel Color Pro 5G - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 17 Jul 2024

Itel Color Pro 5G

Itel Color Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Color Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Itel Color Pro 5G now with free delivery.
Lavender Fantasy River Blue

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.6 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Itel Color Pro Variants & Price

Itel Color Pro price starts at ₹9,999 and goes upto ₹9,999. Itel Color Pro is available in 2 options.

₹9,999 26% OFF Lavander Fantasy
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹9,999 26% OFF River Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Itel Color Pro 5g Latest Update

Itel Color Pro 5g Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Colours

    Lavender Fantasy, River Blue

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.5 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Video Recording

    2560x1440 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Itel

  • Launch Date

    July 17, 2024 (Official)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Filters

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.6, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps 2560x1440 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video Short Video Mode

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 2 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 10 8 8 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 11 October 2024
