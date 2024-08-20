 Realme C63 5G - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 20 Aug 2024

Realme C63 5G

Realme C63 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 10,720 in India with 32 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C63 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme C63 5G now with free delivery.
Starry Gold Forest Green

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

32 MP

Realme C63 Variants & Price

Realme C63 price starts at ₹10,720 and goes upto ₹12,779. Realme C63 is available in 6 options.

₹10,720 18% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹10,999 15% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹11,399 19% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹11,438 24% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,429 17% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹12,779 15% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Realme C63 5g Latest Update

Realme C63 5g Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
6
Camera

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Rear Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Thickness

    7.94 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Colours

    Starry Gold, Forest Green

  • Height

    165.6 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.1 mm

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    720x1604 px (HD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.23 %

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.97 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, CMOS, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    August 20, 2024 (Expected)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/1.85, Wide Angle (76° field-of-view), Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, CMOS image sensor, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    6500 x 4920 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 6  /  10
8 8 2 6 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 10 8 8 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 September 2024
