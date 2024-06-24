Microsoft Surface 3 (v4g 00021) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,900 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor , 11.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021 Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum
128 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021 Laptop in India is Rs. 82,900. It comes in the following colors: Platinum. The status of Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less