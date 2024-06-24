 Microsoft Surface Go 2 (8qf 00046) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Overview Prices Reviews Summary Specs Comparison News
MicrosoftSurfaceGo2(8QF-00046)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_13.5Hrs
MicrosoftSurfaceGo2(8QF-00046)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
MicrosoftSurfaceGo2(8QF-00046)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_12.4Inches(31.5cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151649/heroimage/microsoft-surface-go-2-8qf-00046-151649-v1-large-1.jpg_MicrosoftSurfaceGo2(8QF-00046)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_3

Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 77,800 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 13.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver
256 GB

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (8QF-00046) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop in India is Rs. 77,800.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. The status of Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
39% OFF
₹47,990 ₹78,999
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
38% OFF
₹48,790 ₹78,999
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15ITL6 82H802XXIN Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Arctic Grey
₹54,990
Check Details
Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15itl6 82h802xxin Laptop
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

12.4 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-1135G7

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (8qf 00046) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
-
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    13.5 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1536 x 1024 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    12.4 Inches (31.5 cm)

  • Display Features

    Display to get the ultimate visuals

  • Model

    Surface Go 2 (8QF-00046)

  • Thickness

    15.4 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    276.8 x 205.7 x 15.4 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.12 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    Microsoft

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Omnisonic speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Audio

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 4  /  10
4 10 2 2 -
Performance
Battery
Display
Storage
Smart Feature
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 10 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Microsoft Laptop   /   Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹35,300 ₹46,000
Buy Now

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,990 ₹78,999
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹48,790 ₹78,999
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,990 ₹50,990
Buy Now
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop

  • Luna Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
₹80,990 ₹112,990
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 NP750QGK KG2IN Laptop

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹72,990 ₹89,689
Buy Now

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹69,990 ₹118,990
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop

  • Cool Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
₹77,990 ₹116,990
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Microsoft Laptop   /   Microsoft Surface Go 2 8QF 00046 Laptop
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Microsoft Surface Go 2 8qf 00046 Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender