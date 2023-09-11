Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to be 10 percent lighter than iPhone 14 Pro

Apple event 2023: Rumours around the iPhone 15 started floating around as soon as Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series last year, and leaks have become much more frequent as we near the Apple 2023 event, and now it is finally upon us. Apple will launch its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST, and it is expected to be a spectacle, with the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more on show. Even as the event is almost upon us, rumours are still surfacing about the new iPhones, with the latest one revealing details about the weight and dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 series: Dimensions

A few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be almost 10 percent lighter than their predecessors. While both devices retain the frosted glass finish at the back, they reportedly now feature rounded edges. The weight reduction is perhaps due to the new Grade 5 titanium frame, also known as Ti-6Al-4V, that the new iPhones are encased in.

Now, a new leak has shed light on the exact weight and dimensions of the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 - According to a MacRumors report, the standard iPhone 15 has received the least changes in the lineup, with strikingly similar thickness, width, and weight as last year's model. In addition to that, there is a negligible change in the length of the device. This was expected as the standard iPhone models were tipped to get the same aluminum chassis, with Apple reserving the premium titanium frame for the high-end models.

iPhone 15 Pro - Moving on to the iPhone 15 Pro, the length and width of the iPhone are expected to remain similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. however, there is a big difference in weight, as the figures claim the iPhone 15 Pro weighs 188 grams, compared to the 206-gram iPhone 14 Pro. Although it gets a weight reduction, the iPhone 15 Pro could get thicker, with MacRumors reporting it will be 8.25mm thick, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro which is 7.85mm in thickness.

iPhone 15 Pro Max - The top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to continue this trend of featuring similar length and width as its predecessor. However, it too gets a weight reduction as it is now 19 grams lighter. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to weigh 221 grams, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max which weighs 240 grams. On the other hand, it is also tipped to get an increase in thickness from 7.85mm to 8.25mm.

Do note that all this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Apple event, which takes place tomorrow will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series. Be sure to check out our live coverage of the event.