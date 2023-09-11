Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to be 10 percent lighter than iPhone 14 Pro

Apple event 2023: Latest rumours claim that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be 10 percent lighter than their predecessors. Check out the details below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 15:45 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
iPhone 15
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 15
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is set to launch at the Apple event tomorrow, could be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Pixabay)

Apple event 2023: Rumours around the iPhone 15 started floating around as soon as Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series last year, and leaks have become much more frequent as we near the Apple 2023 event, and now it is finally upon us. Apple will launch its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST, and it is expected to be a spectacle, with the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more on show. Even as the event is almost upon us, rumours are still surfacing about the new iPhones, with the latest one revealing details about the weight and dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Also Read: Catch All Live Updates here.

iPhone 15 series: Dimensions

A few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be almost 10 percent lighter than their predecessors. While both devices retain the frosted glass finish at the back, they reportedly now feature rounded edges. The weight reduction is perhaps due to the new Grade 5 titanium frame, also known as Ti-6Al-4V, that the new iPhones are encased in.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, a new leak has shed light on the exact weight and dimensions of the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 - According to a MacRumors report, the standard iPhone 15 has received the least changes in the lineup, with strikingly similar thickness, width, and weight as last year's model. In addition to that, there is a negligible change in the length of the device. This was expected as the standard iPhone models were tipped to get the same aluminum chassis, with Apple reserving the premium titanium frame for the high-end models.

iPhone 15 Pro - Moving on to the iPhone 15 Pro, the length and width of the iPhone are expected to remain similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. however, there is a big difference in weight, as the figures claim the iPhone 15 Pro weighs 188 grams, compared to the 206-gram iPhone 14 Pro. Although it gets a weight reduction, the iPhone 15 Pro could get thicker, with MacRumors reporting it will be 8.25mm thick, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro which is 7.85mm in thickness.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max's BIG upgrades could lure buyers

iPhone 15 Pro Max - The top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to continue this trend of featuring similar length and width as its predecessor. However, it too gets a weight reduction as it is now 19 grams lighter. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to weigh 221 grams, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max which weighs 240 grams. On the other hand, it is also tipped to get an increase in thickness from 7.85mm to 8.25mm.

Do note that all this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Apple event, which takes place tomorrow will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series. Be sure to check out our live coverage of the event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 14:50 IST
Home Mobile News Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to be 10 percent lighter than iPhone 14 Pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets