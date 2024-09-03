 Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch | Mobile News

Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch

Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max expected to launch with a bigger display and slimmer bezels, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 09:05 IST
Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch
Tipster shared the bezel size comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple Hub)

Apple event 2024: iPhone 16 series is launching next week, which means we just have a few days left for the most awaited time of the year. As the iPhone 16 launch nears, leaks and rumours about the models are rapidly circulating, showcasing the expected design, features, and specifications of the smartphone. Now, in a recent leak, the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels were showcased with a significant reduction. Know what the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will look like with new display technology and slimmer bezels. 

Also read: iPhone 16 price in India: Here's how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch

iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels

This year, Apple is rumoured to showcase a bigger screen size for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. Additionally, the company is speculated to bring slimmer bezels for iPhone 16 Pro models. A tipster who goes by the name Apple Hub on X shared an image showcasing the difference in bezel sizes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It also revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have a slimmer bezel at just 1.15mm in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.55mm thick bezel. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - All details

While the change is not significant, however, it is expected to give the iPhone 16 Pro Max a more premium and refined look and make it other crucial upgrades for buyers. While a slimmer bezel will not increase the phone size, it will expand the display size. Note that the display size and bezels are yet to be determined during the launch event. 

Also read: Apple to Introduce 6 new AI features with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at It's Glowtime event

 iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get significant upgrades over last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max in several areas including hardware, cameras, display technology, and others. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset paired with 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get an upgraded telephoto camera and 48MP ultra-wide camera that improves the image quality. Lastly, we are expecting a bigger battery size and faster charging speed as well. 

 

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

 

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 09:05 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch
