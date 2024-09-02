iPhone 16 series is making its global debut at the Apple event 2024 which is scheduled to take place on September 9, 10pm IST. Just like previous year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models at its annual September event - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Almost every detail about the iPhone 16 models has been leaked online ahead of launch, however, nothing can be confirmed until the actual launch. As we are just a week away from the Apple Glowtime event 2024, a new detail about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been shared in a report. Tech publication 9to5Mac has sourced an image of how the new shade of gold replacing the Blue Titanium in the iPhone 16 Pro models will look like.



iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to bring back the iconic gold colour

Apple is rumoured to kill the Blue Titanium colour option that was used for the iPhone 15 Pro devices and replaced it with a new gold colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro models. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the gold colour in titanium finish will not look like what any of the other reports or renders have shared in the past. To see what the colour may look like, you can click here.

The image of gold-coloured titanium finish is shared by a 9to5Mac source who also correctly identified the natural grey titanium colour of the iPhone 15 Pro prior to its launch. The rumoured iPhone 16 Pro colour doesn't look close to the Desert Titanium finish that has been going viral.

The image shared by 9to5Mac shows an iPhone 16 Pro in a gold titanium finish with a transparent case. If you look closely at the cutouts of the case, you will also get an idea about where the new capture button may be placed in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.



