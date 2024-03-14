Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped to get bigger displays than its predecessor; Know what’s coming

The foldable smartphone market is significantly growing with more brands such as OpenPlus, Oppo, and others joining the race. Now, Google has been rumored to start working on the Pixel Fold 2 for a long time. The second generation of the Google Fold is expected to get some major improvements in comparison to the Pixel Fold. In a recent leak, a tipster shared the expected display sizes of the Pixel Fold 2. Let's have a look at what the new rumors say about the device.

Google Pixel Fold 2

According to a 9To5Google report, the Pixel Fold 2 was previously rumored to receive a bigger 6.4-inch outer display. However, a recent leak claims that the outer display may come in a 6.29-inch size, which is smaller than the previously anticipated but still bigger than its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold. Tipster Ross Young shared an X post claiming that the inner display of the device may feature an 8.02-inch. The post said, “The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming.”

GSMArena reported that the Google Pixel Fold 2 may arrive in the summer with panel production expected to start from April. Apart from screen sizes, the device will likely get a new camera island design and a different aspect ratio. Additionally, the Pixel Fold 2 may be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 processor. This year, we may see a complete overhaul in terms of design and sizes and the company may focus on improvements from the the first generation of Google Fold. The first fold was announced in May 2023, therefore, the second generation will likely be announced near the same timeline.

