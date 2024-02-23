 Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks showcase thinner bezels and a new camera layout; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks showcase thinner bezels and a new camera layout; Know what’s coming

Leaked renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2 showcase a thinner, innovative foldable with a larger display with thinner bezels and a new camera layout setting the stage for groundbreaking competition.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 13:25 IST
Google Pixel Fold 2
Recent leaks reveal Google Pixel Fold 2's sleek design changes, aiming to be the world's thinnest foldable. (Google / Twitter)
Recent leaks reveal Google Pixel Fold 2's sleek design changes, aiming to be the world's thinnest foldable. (Google / Twitter)

A recent leak from SmartPrix has given us an exciting sneak peek into the much-anticipated Google Pixel Fold 2. This revelation showcases not only striking design changes but also positions the Google Pixel Fold 2 as a strong contender for the title of the world's thinnest foldable device.

Design Tweaks Unveiled

The leaked 360-degree video and high-quality renders provide an in-depth look at the Google Pixel Fold 2's design evolution. Notably, Google has ditched its signature camera bar in favor of a sleek rectangular arrangement on the phone's back. The reduction in bezel size and modifications to the front-facing cameras suggest a meticulous effort to redefine the foldable phone experience.

Pixel Fold 2's Bold Moves in Display Dynamics

According to SmartPrix, the Google Pixel Fold 2 boasts a substantial 6.4-inch cover display, eclipsing its predecessor's 5.8-inch screen and even surpassing the OnePlus Open's 6.31-inch offering. When folded, the Google Pixel Fold 2 stands at 6.11 x 3.0 x 0.41 inches, revealing a larger form factor compared to its predecessor. Unfolded, it expands to 6.11 x 5.91 x 0.20 inches, featuring a 7.9-inch inner display- a commendable 0.3-inch increase from the previous model.

Thin, Thinner, Thinnest? Google Pixel Fold 2 vs. Competitors

A comparative table illustrates that the Google Pixel Fold 2 achieves remarkable thinness both when open and closed, outclassing competitors like the OnePlus Open and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. While we await details on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's dimensions, the Google Pixel Fold 2 appears poised to lead in the race for slim foldables.

Innovative Camera Placement for Enhanced Viewing

A major shift in the unfolded screen's front camera placement distinguishes the Google Pixel Fold 2 from its predecessor. The reduced black bar around the screen incorporates a punch-hole design for both folded and unfolded modes, promising an enhanced viewing experience.

Despite the unveiled design changes, crucial details about the Google Pixel Fold 2 remain a mystery. The camera specifications, the choice of chipset, and pricing information are yet to be disclosed. However, with the anticipated announcement at the Google I/O event on June 27, 2024, the Google Pixel Fold 2 could very well be a game-changer in the foldable smartphone phone market.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 13:24 IST
Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks showcase thinner bezels and a new camera layout; Know what's coming
