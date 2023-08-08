Google Pixel Fold bug fixes rolled out; here is what you must do

With the Android 14 version to make its debut soon, Google has rolled out the last few upgrades for its smartphones and tablets. Last month, the Pixel Fold update focused on the security patch for the Android 13 version. Now Google will release its new August software update that will focus on fixing Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet bugs, user interface, Bluetooth, and additional security improvements.

New Google update

Google recently shared a post on Twitter ( Now X) which gave an introduction to the August software update for all Pixel phones supporting Android 13 and Pixel Tablet. The post also mentioned the improvements in user interface and Bluetooth connectivity.

Here are the UI updates for the Pixel foldable and Tablets:

The update will fix issues concerning Live Wallpapers displaying incorrectly in different device orientations.

Fixes issue regarding the unresponsive lock screen.

Fix the problem where search input on the home screen launcher fails to register.

Fix the occasional flickering or glitches while using Hub Mode.

Bluetooth improvement made by Google:

Fixes the occasional connectivity failure of Bluetooth keyboards for Pixel Fold and Tablet.

Google also reported a separate document regarding the security fixes that highlighted the two security patches dated August 1, relevant to the full Android system, and a separate set of August 5 updates dealing with vulnerabilities exclusive to OEMs.

The new Google update will start rolling out from today, however, it could take a week to reach all users based on carrier and device. To update your Pixel smartphone, head towards Settings then search for System, there you will find System updates, by tapping on “Check for updates” you will be able to check if the new update is applicable to your device or not or if it is in fact, available at all.

Users will also receive a notification once the August software update is available for their devices.