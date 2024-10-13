Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.20000
Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Check out the comparison and know which smartphone under Rs.20000 is a better pick.
Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Looking for an affordable smartphone? Then we have found two popular smartphones under Rs.20000 which may come as a great choice for you. The Honor 200 Lite and Moto G85 are the last brand offerings that come with some eye-catching features. To give a greater understanding, we have compiled a detailed comparison between Honor 200 Lite and Moto G85 to help you pick the right smartphone.
Also read: iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?
You may be interested in
- Midnight Black
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB Storage
- Marshmallow Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Soothing Sea
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Sage Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85
Design and display: Since both smartphones come under the Rs.20000 segment, they retain a simplistic design. However, the Honor 200 Lite retains a slimmer profile in comparison to its siblings and comes in attractive colours. On the other hand, the Moto G85 features a vegan leather back and it has a water-repellent design. Although both devices do not have any IP rating.
mobile to buy?
In terms of display, the Honor 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Moto G85 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Also read: OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme' performance
Camera: The Honor 200 Lite features a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the other hand, the Moto G85 has a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Honor offers a 50MP sensor and Motorola offers a 32MP sensor.
Performance and battery: For effective multitasking, the Honor 200 Lite is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 coupled with LPDDR4X RAM. Whereas, the Moto G85 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, making it more powerful and efficient in terms of performance.
Also read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new
For lasting performance, the Honor 200 Lite is backed by 4500mAh that supports 35W charging. The Moto G85 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Price: The Honor 200 Lite comes with a starting price of Rs.17999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whereas, the Moto G85 is priced at ₹17999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71728382866827