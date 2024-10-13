 Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.20000 | Mobile News

Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.20000

Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Check out the comparison and know which smartphone under Rs.20000 is a better pick. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 13 2024, 09:00 IST
Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.20000
Check out the detailed comparison between Honor 200 Lite and Moto G85. (Honor)

Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Looking for an affordable smartphone? Then we have found two popular smartphones under Rs.20000 which may come as a great choice for you. The Honor 200 Lite and Moto G85 are the last brand offerings that come with some eye-catching features. To give a greater understanding, we have compiled a detailed comparison between Honor 200 Lite and Moto G85 to help you pick the right smartphone. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?

You may be interested in

20% OFF
Honor 10 Lite 32GB
  • Midnight Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹11,999₹14,999
Buy now
32% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,899₹34,990
Buy now
13% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
  • Soothing Sea
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹26,149₹29,999
Buy now
63% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
  • Sage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹44,249₹119,999
Buy now

Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85

Design and display: Since both smartphones come under the Rs.20000 segment, they retain a simplistic design. However, the Honor 200 Lite retains a slimmer profile in comparison to its siblings and comes in attractive colours. On the other hand, the Moto G85 features a vegan leather back and it has a water-repellent design. Although both devices do not have any IP rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of display, the Honor 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Moto G85 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Also read: OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme' performance

Camera: The Honor 200 Lite features a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the other hand, the Moto G85 has a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Honor offers a 50MP sensor and Motorola offers a 32MP sensor. 

Performance and battery: For effective multitasking, the Honor 200 Lite is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 coupled with LPDDR4X RAM. Whereas, the Moto G85 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, making it more powerful and efficient in terms of performance.

Also read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new

For lasting performance, the Honor 200 Lite is backed by 4500mAh that supports 35W charging. The Moto G85 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. 

Price: The Honor 200 Lite comes with a starting price of Rs.17999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whereas, the Moto G85 is priced at 17999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers iphone 16 at just 27000 in india? reddit user reveals how he got the deal samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more iphone 17 pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours iphone 17 slim: key details and will it become the most expensive iphone of 2025? millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro lava agni 3 vs motorola edge 50 fusion: know which mid-range smartphone to buy iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger
Home Mobile Mobile News Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.20000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC
Xbox to sell games directly on Android app

Microsoft’s Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Consider Tonnage

Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets