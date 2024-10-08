 iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what’s new | Mobile News

iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what’s new

iOS 18.1 beta 6 rolling out just ahead of its official release on October 28. Know what new features have been added. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 09:46 IST
iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what’s new
Check out iOS 18.1 beta 6 features and new changes before the official rollout. (Apple)

Apple is expected to roll out the much-awaited iOS 18.1 update for iPhone users on October 28. As the rollout date nears, the tech giant has released the iOS 18.1 beta 6 for developers with new features and improvements. There are several new changes which are reported to be introduced, and it will likely change the user experience in several ways. Therefore, apart from Apple Intelligence, check out what's new coming to the iOS 18.1 update. 

Also read: iOS 18.1 release date: Here's when iPhone users may get Apple Intelligence

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

iOS 18.1 beta 6 features and changes

  1. Control Center: In the redesigned control centre, Apple has introduced two separate toggles for Satellite and AirDrop. Therefore, once enabled, it would be the first time users will be able to get easy access via the control panel. Apart from these two, the Measure and Level app will also be available. 
  2. Notification Summaries: This is a new Apple Intelligence feature which was previously introduced in beta, however, now with the beta 6 versions, the notification count on the Lock Screen will match the colour of the wallpaper.
  3. Sleep Apnea Detection: As revealed earlier, Sleep Apnea Detection finally reaches the beta testing mode. With these features, users can track Breathing Disturbances and turn on sleep apnea alerts via the Apple Health app. 

Also read: iOS 18 release brings this useful Truecaller feature for iPhone users- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 4. iPhone 16 Camera Control updates: Apple will now be offering a new adjustment option in a small bar that will appear when users press and hold the Camera Control button. However, the exact purpose and function are yet to be determined. 

5. New splash screens: Apple adds splash screen support to Messages, Mail, App Store, and other iOS-based apps, allowing users to efficiently find search results. 

iOS 18.1 release date and other features

Recently, a Mark Gurman report revealed that Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.1 on October 28 in the US. This new iOS update will finally bring Apple Intelligence to compatible devices such as the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, M1-powered iPads and Macs, and other devices. The new AI features are expected to include writing tools, notification summaries, redesigned Siri, and more. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 09:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model oppo reno 12 pro 5g manish malhotra limited edition review: a perfect festive phone oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones ios 18 update: iphone users face battery drain issue apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy
Home Mobile Mobile News iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what’s new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay
GTA Online

Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption: 5 Things I wish you knew earlier to master the wild west

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets