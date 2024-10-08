iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what’s new

Apple is expected to roll out the much-awaited iOS 18.1 update for iPhone users on October 28. As the rollout date nears, the tech giant has released the iOS 18.1 beta 6 for developers with new features and improvements. There are several new changes which are reported to be introduced, and it will likely change the user experience in several ways. Therefore, apart from Apple Intelligence, check out what's new coming to the iOS 18.1 update.

Also read: iOS 18.1 release date: Here's when iPhone users may get Apple Intelligence

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

iOS 18.1 beta 6 features and changes

Control Center: In the redesigned control centre, Apple has introduced two separate toggles for Satellite and AirDrop. Therefore, once enabled, it would be the first time users will be able to get easy access via the control panel. Apart from these two, the Measure and Level app will also be available. Notification Summaries: This is a new Apple Intelligence feature which was previously introduced in beta, however, now with the beta 6 versions, the notification count on the Lock Screen will match the colour of the wallpaper. Sleep Apnea Detection: As revealed earlier, Sleep Apnea Detection finally reaches the beta testing mode. With these features, users can track Breathing Disturbances and turn on sleep apnea alerts via the Apple Health app.

Also read: iOS 18 release brings this useful Truecaller feature for iPhone users- Details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

4. iPhone 16 Camera Control updates: Apple will now be offering a new adjustment option in a small bar that will appear when users press and hold the Camera Control button. However, the exact purpose and function are yet to be determined.

5. New splash screens: Apple adds splash screen support to Messages, Mail, App Store, and other iOS-based apps, allowing users to efficiently find search results.

iOS 18.1 release date and other features

Recently, a Mark Gurman report revealed that Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.1 on October 28 in the US. This new iOS update will finally bring Apple Intelligence to compatible devices such as the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, M1-powered iPads and Macs, and other devices. The new AI features are expected to include writing tools, notification summaries, redesigned Siri, and more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!