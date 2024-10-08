 iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025? | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?

Phone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Air, or whatever Apple decides to call it, could be an expensive device upon its launch. Here’s what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 13:54 IST
iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?
Could the iPhone 17 Slim cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max? (AFP)

Now that the dust has settled after the launch of the iPhone 16 series, new rumours surrounding the next big thing—the iPhone 17 series—are starting to emerge. As things stand, we could be in for exciting times in 2025 when the iPhone 17 series launches. This is because we may see new models being added to the lineup, including a new iPhone 17 Slim/iPhone 17 Air, alongside the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models. A slim iPhone 17 model? Well, it could be Apple's third attempt at creating a new form factor after the iPhone mini and iPhone Plus models. Here's all you need to know about it.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

iPhone 17 Slim: Could It Be More Expensive Than the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The ‘Slim' and ‘Air' monikers immediately hint at a thin and lightweight device, which could warrant several innovations from Apple, including new display technology. But would that make it more expensive? For starters, the new OLED panel that the device might use could be a TDDI panel by Novatek, as hinted by a DigiTimes report. Things get interesting when it comes to the price, as it could be even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (expected to be Apple's top-end flagship for 2025). The Information reported in May this year that the iPhone 17 Slim could end up being the most premium model in 2025, potentially priced even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which could come in at $1,199 or above.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme' performance

iPhone X-Level Design Jump 

Remember how the iPhone X shocked the world with its modern look and feel and premium stainless steel design? It was certainly ahead of its time, featuring symmetrical bezels. With the iPhone 17 Slim, Apple could do the same again, perhaps introducing it as a ‘one more thing' moment. That said, this information is speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt until we have concrete details.

In addition to the design change, Apple could reportedly be working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island cutout and selecting a more compact display size compared to the iPhone 16 Plus.

Aside from this, considering it is expected to be a premium offering in the lineup, we can expect Apple to bundle advanced AI features and top-end internals. Having said that, 2025 looks to be an interesting year for the Cupertino tech giant, with the iPhone SE 4, a new Apple Watch Ultra, and more planned.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro 200MP periscope camera teased ahead of October 14 launch- Know what's coming

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 13:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model oppo reno 12 pro 5g manish malhotra limited edition review: a perfect festive phone oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones ios 18 update: iphone users face battery drain issue apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Slim: Key details and will it become the most expensive iPhone of 2025?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets