Now that the dust has settled after the launch of the iPhone 16 series, new rumours surrounding the next big thing—the iPhone 17 series—are starting to emerge. As things stand, we could be in for exciting times in 2025 when the iPhone 17 series launches. This is because we may see new models being added to the lineup, including a new iPhone 17 Slim/iPhone 17 Air, alongside the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models. A slim iPhone 17 model? Well, it could be Apple's third attempt at creating a new form factor after the iPhone mini and iPhone Plus models. Here's all you need to know about it.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

iPhone 17 Slim: Could It Be More Expensive Than the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The ‘Slim' and ‘Air' monikers immediately hint at a thin and lightweight device, which could warrant several innovations from Apple, including new display technology. But would that make it more expensive? For starters, the new OLED panel that the device might use could be a TDDI panel by Novatek, as hinted by a DigiTimes report. Things get interesting when it comes to the price, as it could be even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (expected to be Apple's top-end flagship for 2025). The Information reported in May this year that the iPhone 17 Slim could end up being the most premium model in 2025, potentially priced even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which could come in at $1,199 or above.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme' performance

iPhone X-Level Design Jump

Remember how the iPhone X shocked the world with its modern look and feel and premium stainless steel design? It was certainly ahead of its time, featuring symmetrical bezels. With the iPhone 17 Slim, Apple could do the same again, perhaps introducing it as a ‘one more thing' moment. That said, this information is speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt until we have concrete details.

In addition to the design change, Apple could reportedly be working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island cutout and selecting a more compact display size compared to the iPhone 16 Plus.

Aside from this, considering it is expected to be a premium offering in the lineup, we can expect Apple to bundle advanced AI features and top-end internals. Having said that, 2025 looks to be an interesting year for the Cupertino tech giant, with the iPhone SE 4, a new Apple Watch Ultra, and more planned.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro 200MP periscope camera teased ahead of October 14 launch- Know what's coming