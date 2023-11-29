 Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_FrontCamera_32MP
MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39340/heroimage/159098-v1-motorola-edge-40-neo-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39340/heroimage/159098-v1-motorola-edge-40-neo-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_4
1/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
2/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_RAM_12GB"
4/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_3"
View all Images 5/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹22,999
256 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7030
50 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB in India is Rs. 22,999.  This is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB in India is Rs. 22,999.  This is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay and Black Beauty.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 13 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 68W: 50 % in 15 minutes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Audio Zoom
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
Design
  • 170 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Back: Plastic
  • 159.6 mm
  • Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
  • Dust proof
  • 71.9 mm
  • 7.7 mm
Display
  • 402 ppi
  • 144 Hz
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • P-OLED
  • 90.26 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • September 28, 2023 (Expected)
  • Motorola
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Head: 1.00 W/kg, Body: 1.23 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 6 nm
  • 12 GB
  • Mali-G610 MC3
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • No
More from Motorola
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
  • Icon12 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Soothing Sea
Motorola Razr 40
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Sage Green
icon25% OFF
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Viva Magenta
Motorola Edge 40
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconNebula Green
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB Competitors
Samsung Galaxy A34
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconAwesome Lime
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Phantom White
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconWhite
icon16% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Black Dusk

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256gb