OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance

Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip may soon find its debut in the OnePlus 13, according to new hints from an official teaser. Previously, many expected the Xiaomi 15 series to be the first smartphone equipped with this advanced chipset. However, recent developments suggest a shift in this narrative.

Qualcomm's Teaser Reveals Key Design Features

A teaser video shared on Qualcomm's Weibo account showcases a smartphone featuring a circular camera island positioned in the top-left corner. This design element aligns closely with OnePlus's aesthetic, commonly seen since the OnePlus 11 model. While the teaser does not provide detailed information about the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it does mention the inclusion of Oryon CPU cores.

Digital Chat Station, a reliable source for tech leaks, has weighed in on the matter, confirming that the official name for the upcoming chipset is indeed Snapdragon 8 Elite. There has been some confusion due to translations suggesting “Extreme Edition,” which Digital Chat Station clarified as a mistranslation. The source indicated that the device featured in Qualcomm's teaser appears to be a prototype resembling the OnePlus 13.

This connection raises the possibility that OnePlus could be the first manufacturer to showcase the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Although Digital Chat Station refrains from providing a definitive answer, they hint at this scenario by stating, “It's not hard to doubt it, so can OnePlus get the first release?” This phrasing leaves open the possibility but does not confirm anything outright.

No Official Confirmation

At this stage, speculation remains prevalent, as both OnePlus and Qualcomm have yet to officially address the launch plans for the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the smartphone highlighted in the teaser. Nevertheless, the industry anticipates an announcement soon, with both OnePlus and Xiaomi potentially launching their respective devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite within this month. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.