 OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip may debut in the OnePlus 13, challenging earlier expectations that the Xiaomi 15 series would be the first to feature it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 13:40 IST
OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 13 may be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, according to a teaser. (OnePlus)

Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip may soon find its debut in the OnePlus 13, according to new hints from an official teaser. Previously, many expected the Xiaomi 15 series to be the first smartphone equipped with this advanced chipset. However, recent developments suggest a shift in this narrative.

Qualcomm's Teaser Reveals Key Design Features

A teaser video shared on Qualcomm's Weibo account showcases a smartphone featuring a circular camera island positioned in the top-left corner. This design element aligns closely with OnePlus's aesthetic, commonly seen since the OnePlus 11 model. While the teaser does not provide detailed information about the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it does mention the inclusion of Oryon CPU cores.

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung acknowledges ‘crisis', issues rare apology over…

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Digital Chat Station, a reliable source for tech leaks, has weighed in on the matter, confirming that the official name for the upcoming chipset is indeed Snapdragon 8 Elite. There has been some confusion due to translations suggesting “Extreme Edition,” which Digital Chat Station clarified as a mistranslation. The source indicated that the device featured in Qualcomm's teaser appears to be a prototype resembling the OnePlus 13.

Also read: WazirX under scrutiny over 2000 crore hack: Government agencies launch investigation

This connection raises the possibility that OnePlus could be the first manufacturer to showcase the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Although Digital Chat Station refrains from providing a definitive answer, they hint at this scenario by stating, “It's not hard to doubt it, so can OnePlus get the first release?” This phrasing leaves open the possibility but does not confirm anything outright.

Also read: Apple redesigns iCloud website, adds range of new features - All details

No Official Confirmation

At this stage, speculation remains prevalent, as both OnePlus and Qualcomm have yet to officially address the launch plans for the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the smartphone highlighted in the teaser. Nevertheless, the industry anticipates an announcement soon, with both OnePlus and Xiaomi potentially launching their respective devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite within this month. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 13:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model oppo reno 12 pro 5g manish malhotra limited edition review: a perfect festive phone oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones ios 18 update: iphone users face battery drain issue apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 may the first to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; Teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets