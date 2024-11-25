Honor 300 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset confirmed to launch on this date..

Honor has confirmed that its highly anticipated 300 series smartphones will officially launch in China on December 2nd. The series will include two primary models: the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro. There are speculations about the release of an Ultra variant, though this has not yet been confirmed by the company.

Honor 300 Series: Upgraded Chipset and Camera Details

The Honor 300 series is set to succeed the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which were released earlier this year. The upcoming series has already piqued interest with its impressive specifications, particularly regarding its chipset and camera system. According to Honor's official announcement, both the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, aligning with earlier reports. In comparison, the previous Honor 200 series models were equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processors.

In addition to the upgraded chipset, the Honor 300 series will continue the trend of offering high-performance camera setups. Both models will feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, similar to their predecessors, ensuring advanced photography capabilities.

Honor 300 Series: Features and Availability (Rumored)

As for the display and charging features, rumors suggest that the Honor 300 will offer a 1.5K resolution display and support for 100W wired fast charging. Storage options for the Honor 300 will likely include configurations such as 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB. The Pro model is expected to come with 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB options.

Honor has not disclosed the pricing details for the new 300 series models. The Honor 200 series was launched in India earlier this year, starting at ₹34,999, so similar pricing can be expected. The company has yet to announce the India launch details, but it is likely to follow the China debut.