iPhone 17 Pro will exclusively get this big camera feature, standard models to miss out: Report

According to a new report, only the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will exclusively feature 5x telephoto lenses.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17 pro
Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to sport 5x telephoto lenses. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

It is more or less expected for Apple to continue launching its standard iPhone models without a 5x telephoto lens. This has been the case ever since Apple segregated the iPhone lineup into two categories: the Pro and the standard models. Neither the first standard model iPhone, the iPhone 11 nor the latest iPhone 16 featured a telephoto lens. And it seems likely that this will remain the case with next year's non-pro iPhone 17 models as well.

iPhone 17 Pro Models To Exclusively Sport 5X Lens

This information comes from the South Korean publication The Elec, which reports that only the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will exclusively feature 5x telephoto lenses. According to the report, these Pro models will exclusively get advanced telephoto sensors, while the standard models, as has been the case previously, will miss out.

This includes the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be even more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Despite its higher price, it is also expected to lack a third telephoto camera. In fact, several reports suggest it may only feature a single-camera setup, despite its premium pricing.

How iPhone 17 Lineup Stacks Up So Far?

As it stands, the expected iPhone 17 lineup could look like this: Two Pro Models - the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Standard Models - the iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Air, Slim, or another moniker Apple chooses. There is a possibility that the Plus model could be replaced with the Air.

The iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever, potentially measuring just 6mm thick. If true, this would make it 0.9mm thinner than the iPhone 6, which measured 6.9mm. Such a design change would mark a significant departure and add a fresh variation for buyers, similar to the Mini and Plus models. The iPhone 17 standard models are anticipated to feature the A19 chip, Dynamic Island, an aluminium frame, and 8GB of RAM to support Apple's AI-driven features.

