If you're in the market for a new Pro model iPhone with a 5x telephoto lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max still offers great value, especially at its discounted price of ₹1,15,900 on Amazon India. Plus, if you use certain bank credit cards, you can secure an even lower effective price, undercutting newer models like the iPhone 16 Pro, which is arguably slightly inferior to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in some respects, while better in others. Here, we explain how the deal works and whether you should buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max over the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 rolling out soon: Know how to create custom emoji with Genmoji

iPhone 15 Pro Max Deal On Amazon: How To Get It For ₹ 1,10,105

Currently, on Amazon India, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically in the White Titanium colourway, is listed at ₹1,15,900. This price makes it around ₹30,000 cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, approximately ₹5,000 cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro, and nearly ₹40,000 cheaper than iPhone 15 Pro Max's MRP of ₹1,54,000.

B0CHWWW471-1

Additionally, if you use an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you can avail cashback of ₹5,795, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,10,105. For this price, you're getting the Pro Max model, which offers a 6.7-inch display with excellent battery life, the same 5x telephoto lens as the iPhone 16 Pro, and a titanium build that feels equally premium.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Know which flagship model you should buy

iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which One Offers Better Value?

Choosing between the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max ultimately comes down to your priorities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a larger 6.7-inch display, superior battery life, the same 5x telephoto lens, and 256GB of storage compared to the 128GB on the iPhone 16 Pro, all at a significantly lower price. However, the iPhone 16 Pro may appeal to those who prefer a smaller 6.3-inch display, the latest A18 Pro chip for slightly better performance, a new camera control button, camera features including 4K 120FPS video, and an exclusive Desert Titanium colourway.

If you value a larger screen, better battery life, and more storage, the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains an outstanding option, even a year after its launch. However, if the latest features and a compact size are more important to you, the iPhone 16 Pro might be worth the upgrade.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro will exclusively get this big camera feature, standard models to miss out: Report