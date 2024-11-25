Moto G 5G (2025) leaks reveal triple cameras, larger battery, and enhanced performance- All details

Motorola is set to unveil its next budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2025), with several notable upgrades, according to a recent report by 91mobiles. The device is expected to retain a familiar design while introducing significant improvements in camera and battery performance.

Moto G 5G (2025): Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Moto G 5G (2025) will feature a flat display and a thicker bottom bezel, similar to its predecessor. It will also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack, both of which remain from earlier models. However, the rear camera module will see a major upgrade. The new square-shaped module will house three sensors, signalling a potential improvement in camera quality. The device is rumoured to sport a 6.6-inch display, consistent with the previous generation.

In terms of performance, while specific details about the processor and RAM remain unclear, the Moto G 5G (2025) is expected to offer better performance than the 2024 version. It will likely feature a larger battery for extended usage and faster charging capabilities.

The standout change in this model is the camera system. The device is expected to have a triple-camera setup, with speculations pointing toward the addition of an ultra-wide lens. The exact configuration of the sensors has not been confirmed. In comparison, the Moto G (2024) model came equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a water-resistant vegan leather back.

The Moto G 5G (2025) will likely continue to offer the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery is expected to remain at 5,000mAh, with 18W fast charging support. The camera setup is speculated to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front camera.

Moto G 5G (2025): What to Expect

The device will launch alongside the Moto G Power 5G (2025), though it is unclear if it will be available in India. In addition, Motorola is preparing to launch two new entry-level models, the Moto G05 and Moto G15, both running Android 15 and featuring a 50MP primary camera.